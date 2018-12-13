Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, December 13 to Wednesday, December 19?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13

Harrogate

Exhibition: The Beano 80th Birthday Collection by Horace Panter + Sleeping Giants by Pete McKee at RedHouse Original gallery, Cheltenham Mount. Until December 15.

Exhibition: Passages of Light & Dark – An exhibition of recent paintings by Robert Macmillan at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road Until December 15.

Concert: Henshaws Christmas Concert at the Royal Hall.

Music: The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. Open to all. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Wetherby

Event: The Women on Tap Christmas Party Big Bottle Share & Vinyl Night at Bottle & Bean, 7pm.

Ripon

Coffee morning: Ripon Walled Garden and Saint Wilfred’s Bungalow Christmas coffee morning at Ripon Town Hall between 10am-noon.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14

Harrogate

Music: Harrogate (Bilton) Northern Soul Club at Bilton WMC with resident DJs Keith Hudson, Steve Murphy and Ian Smith + Steve Burke and Paul Atkinson. 7.30pm-1am.

Music: The Leeds City Stompers at the Blues Bar.

Music: Biz Denton and Jason Ont Sofa at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - The Magic of Christmas. Put on your best Christmas jumper, enjoy Christmas crafts and follow a Christmas trail. Normal garden admission. Until December 24.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - 9 to 5 - Fri: 4.30pm. Robin Hood - Fri-Sun: 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm. Tue: 7.45pm. Wed-Thu: 4pm. National Theatre Presents: Allelujah (Encore) - Sat: 4pm. Mon: 7.15pm. Home Alone - Sun: 4.30pm. The Royal Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker (Encore) - Tue: 4pm. Wed: 7.15pm. It’s a Wonderful Life - Mon: 4pm. Thu: 1pm. National Theatre Presents: Antony And Cleopatra (Encore) - Thu: 7.15pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - The Grinch - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Aberford

Community cafe: Christmas special in village hall 10am-4pm with The Village Harmonies singing Christmas songs from 11am-noon. Complimentary mulled wine and mince pies. Hot and cold drinks and home made cake all day.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15

Harrogate

Event: Silson Contemporary Art Gallery’s Autumn Show at Harlow Oval. 10.30am-4pm. Also Sunday.

Concert: Harrogate Christmas Concert with Harrogate Choral Society and Harrogate Symphony Orchestra at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Music: Dancing Queen – The Great 70s hits – at the Royal Hall.

Music: Saturday Shakedown with DJ Martin (4-7pm) + The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Robbie Miller at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Fair: RSPCA York Harrogate and District Branch Christmas fair at the Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, Harrogate 10am-3pm.

Knaresborough

Music: Live music with Matt Partner at the Cross Keys. 9pm.

Concert: Christmas Swingalong at King James School, Knaresborough 7.30pm. Brass music, fun, quiz, raffle and sing song. £8, accompanied children go free.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents live jazz with Harlem Hot Stompers at the village hall.

Wetherby

Fair: Rock and Mineral Show at Wetherby Race Course. Doors open 10am-5pm. Entrance - adults £3, concessions £1 and under 16 years free. Cafeteria and free parking.

Coffee morning: Action for Children Christmas coffee morning at Wetherby Methodist Church, Bank Street 9.30am-12.30pm.Stalls and coffee shop.

Northallerton

Concert: Northallerton Male Voice Choir Christmas concert at The Forum, Northallerton. Matinee 3pm, evening 7.30pm. Tickets www.forumnorthallerton.org.uk

Grewelthorpe

Event: 80’s Christmas Disco 8–11.30pm. Come and boogie the night away to music from the 80’s, dress in the 80’s style and enjoy a Christmas themed supper. Ticket £12 per person from the Hackfall Café at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 16

Harrogate

Event: Carols service with music at Harrogate West Park United Reformed Church, Victoria Avenue. 10.30am.

Music: The Bootleg Beatles at the Royal Hall.

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Vintage (3pm), The Harriets (6pm) and Rob Reynolds (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Knaresborough

Music: Folk songs and sea shanties with The Chorus Crew at the Cross Keys. 4pm

MONDAY, DECEMBER 17

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Film: Harrogate Film Society presents Your Name (Japan, 2017), at Ashville College, Green Lane, at 7.45pm, preceded by the traditional social at 7pm. Members free, guests £5 (students £3).

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 18

Harrogate

Music: Jazz Christmas Party at The Empress with Sharon Colgan and friends. 8.15pm.

Music: Acoustic at Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop chorus at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. New members welcome. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Dance: Sequence dance at St Georges the friendly dance club. St Georges Road. Harrogate 7.30-10pm (coaching 7-7.30pm) Non Members £4.50, members £3.50. Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19

Harrogate

Event: Poems, Prose & Pints open mic session at North Bar (upstairs room). 7.30pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Band at the Blues Bar.