Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, November 15 to Wednesday, November 21?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Harrogate

Exhibition: John Middleton: Paint, RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until November 17.

Exhibition: Harrogate Photographic Society’s annual exhibition titled ’Yorkshire’ at St Peter’s Church, Harrogate until Sunday, November 18.

Concert: Royal Hall Restoration Trust and Harrogate Choral Society presents I Was Glad - A tribute to the music of Sir Hubert Parry at the Royal Hall with the Amici Ensemble, The Chapel Choir of Exeter College, Oxford, conducted by James Andrew Short, with soprano Keely Jones. Compered by Edward Fox OBE. 7.30pm.

Music: Live music with Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Music: Music at The Manhattan features Tony Stace. 7.30pm. Admission £6, free to new visitors.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Harrogate

Music: You Win Again – Bee Gees tribute from the West End – at the Royal Hall.

Music: Mitch Laddie Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Live reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

Music: Hits of The Jam by The Jam’d at Frazer Theatre. 7pm.

Kirkby Overblow

Event: Harrogate Friends of Cancer Research UK Fashion Show. Clothes by Best Kept Secret Clothing at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow 7.30pm. £8 incl wine. Details 07801 479205.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Peterloo - Fri, Mon & Wed: 4pm. Sat & Sun: 7.30pm. Thu: Senior Screen 1pm. The Nutcracker And The Four Realms - Fri & Wed: 7.30pm. Sat, Sun & Tue: 4.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. NT Live Presents: The Madness Of King George III - Tue: 7pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - First Man - Fri-Tue: 7.30pm. Wed: 2.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 7.30pm. www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Ripon

Talk: Welcome to Aglow Ripon at The Wakeman’s House Cafe. Coffee, cake and speakers Neil and Trish Carr 9.15–11am.

East keswick

Exhibition: East Keswick Art 10th annual art show at East Keswick village hall with Art’N jazz from 7-10pm. Entrance £5. Also on Saturday, November 17 10am-4.30pm. Entrance free.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Harrogate

Concert: Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Winter Concert at Royal Hall. Programme includes Saitn Saens, Rodrigo Guitar Concerto and Mahler.

Music: Saturday Shakedown with DJ Martin (4pm-7pm) + Black Bear Bones at the Blues Bar.

Music: Latin Dance Party with Latin Fury at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Concert: Evening Piano Recital Recital at the Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, Harrogate 7.30pm.

knaresborough

music: Classic rock covers from Dr Blue at the Cross Keys.

Ripley

Music: Cheltenham Club 1960s soul night recreated at Ripley Town Hall with DJs Ian Smith, Mike Lowcock and Grahame Johnson. 7.30pm.

Ripon

Music: Ripon Live Music presents Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra at RASO.

Hampsthwaite

Event: Charity family fun day at Hollins Hall Retirement Village, Lund Lane 10am-5pm, in support of Saint Michael’s Hospice. Free entry.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Swing Commanders in village hall.

Walton

Exhibition: Walton Group of Artists Annual Exhibition at Walton Village Hall, School Lane, Walton, LS23 7DW 10am-4pm. Until November 18. Visit www.waltongroupofartists.co.uk

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair Town Hall. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell. Tel 01937 582803.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Harrogate

Show: The Big Variety Show at the Royal Hall with Billy Pearce and full programme for The Friends of Harrogate Hospital Charity. 2.30pm matinee and 7.30pm evening show.

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Swamp Monkey (3pm), John Mason (Cab Collective) (6pm) and Nirvana Tribute (9pm).

Music: Live Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm. Weekly.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Fair: Christmas craft fair at Bilton Working Men’s Club noon-4pm. Proceeds to Starbeck CP School.

Ripon

Talk: Friends of Ripon Cathedral talk on ‘English Musical Celebrations of St Cecelia’s Day in the 17th and 18th centuries’ at 3pm in Thorpe Prebend House, High Saint Agnesgate, Ripon. Visitors welcome, admission £4.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar

Film: Harrogate Film Society presents ‘Kills on Wheels’ (Hungary, 2016) at 7.45pm at Ashville College, Green Lane followed by Film Club. Members free; guests £5 (students £3).

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Harrogate

Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Harrogate

Event: Poems, Prose & Pints with guest writer Becky Cherriman at North Bar upstairs. 7.30pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Kirkby Overblow

Theatre: Drip Drop Theatre presents The Pecking Order, a new musical by ECR Roberts, at All Saints Church. On tour of village halls.

Ripon

Event: Flower arranging demo ‘The Art of Christmas Present’ 7.30pm at Harrogate Road Methodist Church Hall, Ripon. Entry £5.