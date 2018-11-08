Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, November 8 to Wednesday, November 14?
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Harrogate
Exhibition: John Middleton: Paint, RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until November 17.
Exhibition: Neil Simone Exhibition 2018 at Sutcliffe Galleries, Montpellier Street.
Exhibition: From Today Painting Is Dead – Paintings from the Harrogate Fine Art Collection at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road + The Divine Art of Photography – Portraits from the Harrogate Photography Collection.
Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.
Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.
Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.
Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.
Wetherby
Concert: Wetherby Light Music Singers Annual Concert at The Engine Shed, Wetherby at 7.30pm. Tickets £6 on the door.
Boston spa
Exhibition: Georgina McMaster ‘Wild and Wonderful’ at The Barefoot Gallery, Boston Spa. Until November 28.
Ripon
Coffee Morning: Ripon walled garden and Saint Wilfred’s bungalow coffee morning at Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Harrogate
Event: Photo North Festival at Harrogate Convention Centre. Until Sunday.
Music: Slack Alice at the Blues Bar.
Music: Band night with Marc & Abu of Issimo at The Den, Cambridge Street.
Event: Country music and linedance evening with John Dean at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue in aid of the charity ‘Hug on a Tray’. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £6 on the door.
Event: Poppy appeal quiz at Harrogate Railway Club, Starbeck starting at 7.30pm. Supper included in the entry price of £3. Bring a team for a fun evening with an important charity.
Wetherby
Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - First Man - Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon: 7.30pm. Wed: 4.15pm. Thu: (Senior Screen) 1pm, 4.15pm. Juiliet, Naked - Fri, Sat, Tue: 4.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm. Wed, Thu: 7.30pm. The Bolshoi Ballet Presents: La Sylphide - Sun: 3pm. The Royal Ballet Presents: La Bayadere - Tue: 7.15pm. Some Like It Hot 1959 - Mon: 4.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.
Thirsk
Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - A Star Is Born - Fri-Tue: 7.30pm. Wed: 2.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.
Ripon
Lecture: The Wakeman Lectures Autumn Series 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate. Dr Fred Stevenson presenting ‘Aspects of Cosmology’. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10
Harrogate
Concert: Billy Ocean at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Theatre: Freedom Performing Arts presents Curtain Call 2018 at the Royal Hall.
Music: Saturday Shakedown with DJ Martin (4-7pm) + Junkhouse Dog (9pm) at the Blues Bar.
Music: Peaky Blinders Takeover with live music at The Den, Cambridge Street.
Music: ‘Country Life’ with Zeke Deighton (Local folk singer) at 7.30pm. Starbeck Methodist Church. Adults £8, children free - pay at the door.
Coffee morning: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am. Supporting Combat Stress.
Knaresborough
Concert: Leeds Symphony Orchestra plays Bernstein, Debussy, Saint-Saens, Tchaikovsky and more at King James’s School. 7.30pm.
Boston Spa
Music: No jazz at the village hall.
Wetherby
fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair. Town hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.
Copt Hewick
Sale: Copt Hewick Village Hall Table Top Sale 10am-2pm. Teas, coffees and homemade cakes, scones etc.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11
Harrogate
Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.
Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Two Well Worn (3pm), Sewage Farm (6pm) and Howlin’ Mat (9pm).
Music: Live Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm. Weekly.
Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.
Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.
Fair: Winter Wellness Holistic Fair at the Masonic Hall 10.30am-4.30pm
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12
Harrogate
Theatre: Russian State Opera presents Swan Lake at the Royal Hall.
Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.
Ripon
Concert: Cathedral Concert Society presents The Music Serenade at Ripon Cathedral 7.30pm.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Harrogate
Event: Harrogate poet Emma Nicolson reads from her new collection Planet Blues at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street. 7pm.
Concert: Russian State Opera presents Giselle at the Royal Hall.
Play: Freedom Studios presents When We Were Brothers one-hour play at Hales Bar.
Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.
Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.
Harrogate: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop chorus at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com
Knaresborough
Club: Knaresborough Art Society demonstration by artist Julia Borodina at United Reformed Church Hall, Knaresborough 7-9pm. Visitors welcome £5. More information 01423 863927.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 14
Harrogate
Music: Vinyl Sessions presents The Beatles Sgt Pepper playback + talk at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House. Proceeds to Friends of Harrogate Hospital Charity. 7.30pm.
Music: The Paul Middleton Band at the Blues Bar.
Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.