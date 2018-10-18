Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, October 18 to Wednesday, October 24?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18

Harrogate

Exhibition: Neil Simone Exhibition 2018 at Sutcliffe Galleries, Montpellier Street.

Exhibition: From Today Painting Is Dead – Paintings from the Harrogate Fine Art Collection at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road + The Divine Art of Photography – Portraits from the Harrogate Photography Collection.

Music: Live music with Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Hales Bar karaoke. 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Music: Music at The Manhattan features James Sergeant. The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Knaresborough

Exhibition: James Owen Thomas exhibition of collages from recycled scratch cards at Art in the Mill.

Open Evening: St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Knaresborough open evening 3.30-6pm. Further information call 01423 864631.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19

Harrogate

Music: Chris King Robinson at the Blues Bar.

Music: Reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Soulful celebrates its second birthday in the Soul Lounge of St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. 8pm-midnight.

Knaresborough

Music: The Bootleg Bee Gees at Frazer Theatre.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - A Star Is Born - Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Wed: 4.30pm. Thu: 2pm (Senior Screen), 7.30pm. Funny Girl (Starring Sheridan Smith) - Wed: 7.30pm. They Shall Not Grow Old - Thu: 4.45pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - King Of Thieves - Fri-Tue: 7.30pm. Wed: 2.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Jervaulx

Event: Jervaulx Abbey in Lights. 5pm opens and 9pm lights go out. Adults £7.50, children £5, under twos free. Pre booking not needed. Also tomorrow, Saturday, October 20.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20

Harrogate

Exhibition: John Middleton’s Final Exhibition, RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount.

Concert: Harrogate Choral Society’s The Magic of Mozart at the Royal Hall.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Latin Fury’s Latin Dance Party at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Film: Free family movie afternoon at St Wilfrid Harrogate. 2pm screening ‘Coco’ in the parish hall followed by 4pm Children’s Service of Remembrance in church.

Pannal

Event: Murder Mystery evening commencing at 7pm, Pannal Methodist Church. Tickets £12 including supper available from pmc.tickets@gmail.com.

Knaresborough

Music: Folk and blues from The Raisers at the Cross Keys. 9-11.30pm.

Ripley

Music: Maggie Bell & Dave Kelly at Ripley Town Hall.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair, Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.

Coffee morning: Wetherby Town Hall 10am-1pm supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Bolton Abbey

Concert: Soprano Alexandra Lowe at The Priory Church with guests from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama. Tickets from 01765 710258. 7.30pm.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents live jazz from Classic Swing Jazz Band at the village hall.

Spofforth

Sale: Still Lovely Clothes Sale 10-4pm Spofforth Village Hall, Spofforth. Free entry/parking.

Hampsthwaite

Sale: Table Top Sale at Hampsthwaite Methodist Church 10am-1pm. Admission 50p.

Huby

Open day: Tewit Youth Band open day 11am-2pm at the Old Methodist Church, Strait Lane, Huby LS17 0EA. Visit www.tyb.org.uk

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21

Harrogate

Event: True North charity event at the Royal Hall with the Paul Mirfin Band, Planet Blues poetry book and more.

Concert: Concert for Dementia Forward at St Paul’s Church, Victoria Avenue with Adrian Selway (organ) and the Arcadian String Orchestra led by Teresa Crick. 3pm.

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with the Washboard Resonators (3pm), Juri Juices (6pm) and Kimberly Kennedy (9pm).

Music: Live Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm. Weekly.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Norwood

sale: Norwood Social Hall, Bland Hill, Norwood (B.6451) table-top sale and hand-made cards. 9.30am-3pm.

Ripon

Talk: The Friends of Ripon Cathedral Lecture 3pm in Thorpe Prebend House, High Saint Agnesgate. Visitors £4.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 22

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Film: Harrogate Film Society presents ‘Happy End’ (France, 2017), Ashville College, Green Lane, 7.45pm.

open day: Royal Hall Open Day 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours 11am and 2.30pm.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23

Harrogate

Theatre: Woodlands Drama Society presents A Necessary Woman + How The Vote Was Won at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until October 27.

Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 24

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.