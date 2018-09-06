Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, September 6 to Wednesday, September 12?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Harrogate

Event: Imagined Things Bookshop presents An Evening with author Ann Cleeves at Harrogate Library. 7.30pm.

Theatre: Harrogate Theatre’s rep company presents Boeing Boeing. Until September 8.

Exhibition: Be Here Now – Today Is Just a Daydream, Oasis by rock music photographer Brian Cannon at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until September 22.

Exhibition: Warhol in China - British exclusive Andy Warhol photographs exhibition + paintings/sketches at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until September 30.

Exhibition: First solo exhibition by new UK art star Jesper Pedyo at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road.

Exhibition: Posy Simmonds: Sketches & Drawings at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road. Until September.

Exhibition: Great Yorkshire Art exhibition including Atkinson Grimshaw, Tessa Burney and more at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road. Until September 16.

Music: Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Plug n Play music session with Lobo Lex at the Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 9pm.

Music: Hales Bar karaoke. 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Coffee Morning: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am supporting the charity Little Princess Trust who provide wigs for children with hair loss problems. Cake stall and raffle.

Ripon

Exhibition: The Great North Art Show – Art in the Aisles at Ripon Cathedral. Until September 23.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Harrogate

Music: DC Blues at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night with Red Delta at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

Comedy Club: The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club in association with Sitting Room Comedy 8pm (Doors 7.30pm). Visit www.frazertheatre.co.uk

Hampsthwaite

talk: An Evening with Ken Scott in conversation with the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers at Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall..

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Children Act - Fri, Sat & Sun: 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Tue & Wed: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 2pm (Senior Screen), 7.30pm. Visit Www.Wetherbyfilmtheatre.Co.Uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Fri-Tue: 7.30pm. Wed: 2.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Harrogate

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

Music: 70s rock legends Curved Air at Frazer Theatre. 7.30pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Stockyard Crossing - Lively & skilled musicians performing cracking rock and blues numbers.

Ripley

Music: Hope & Social live at Ripley Town Hall.

Grewelthorpe

Music: Broom Beezzums (An Andy Kershaw favourite) at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. Tickets from the village hall or wegottickets website

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Chris Walker’s Pedigree Jazz Band at the village hall. 7pm.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair, Town Hall, Market Place. Every Saturday, free admission, walk in lift, disabled friendly. Browse, buy and sell Tel 01937 582803.

Baldersby

Sale: St James Church Bumper Book Sale 10am-5pm. Free Entry. Also on Tomorrow, Sunday, September 9.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session with rock covers specialist Ben Marsden at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Bad Asteroids (3pm), Some Bloke Named Paul (6pm) and Broken Levee (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Ripon

Open Garden: National Garden Scheme Open Garden for Charity at Littlethorpe Manor, Littlethorpe Road, Littlethorpe HG4 3LG 1.30-5pm.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Harrogate

Film: Harrogate Film Society’s new season launch with Lean on Pete (15) + social at Soothill Hall, Ashville College. 7pm.

Quiz: Monday Night Pub quiz at The Knox pub, Knox Lane + raffle. All proceeds to Supporting Older People. 8pm.

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Club: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Garden tour with the Friends of Harlow Carr at 11am. Suggested £3 donation. Also Bath House Gallery – Wood & Paper Showcase is on until October 14. Normal garden admission.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Club: new term starts tonight for Harrogate Saltire Scottish Country Dance Club in St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, 7.45-10pm. Beginners always welcome. 01423 564718.

Knaresborough

Bingo: The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts Bingo on Wednesday evenings starting at 7pm. For further information contact Anita on 01423 865991.

FURTHER AHEAD

Ripon

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link and Ripon Walled Garden coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall on September 13 from 10am-noon.