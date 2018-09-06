Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club in association with Sitting Room Comedy is on Friday, September 7.
Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, September 6 to Wednesday, September 12?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Harrogate

Event: Imagined Things Bookshop presents An Evening with author Ann Cleeves at Harrogate Library. 7.30pm.

Theatre: Harrogate Theatre’s rep company presents Boeing Boeing. Until September 8.

Exhibition: Be Here Now – Today Is Just a Daydream, Oasis by rock music photographer Brian Cannon at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until September 22.

Exhibition: Warhol in China - British exclusive Andy Warhol photographs exhibition + paintings/sketches at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until September 30.

Exhibition: First solo exhibition by new UK art star Jesper Pedyo at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road.

Exhibition: Posy Simmonds: Sketches & Drawings at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road. Until September.

Exhibition: Great Yorkshire Art exhibition including Atkinson Grimshaw, Tessa Burney and more at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road. Until September 16.

Music: Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Plug n Play music session with Lobo Lex at the Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 9pm.

Music: Hales Bar karaoke. 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Coffee Morning: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am supporting the charity Little Princess Trust who provide wigs for children with hair loss problems. Cake stall and raffle.

Ripon

Exhibition: The Great North Art Show – Art in the Aisles at Ripon Cathedral. Until September 23.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Harrogate

Music: DC Blues at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night with Red Delta at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

Comedy Club: The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club in association with Sitting Room Comedy 8pm (Doors 7.30pm). Visit www.frazertheatre.co.uk

Hampsthwaite

talk: An Evening with Ken Scott in conversation with the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers at Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall..

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Children Act - Fri, Sat & Sun: 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Tue & Wed: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 2pm (Senior Screen), 7.30pm. Visit Www.Wetherbyfilmtheatre.Co.Uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Fri-Tue: 7.30pm. Wed: 2.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Harrogate

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

Music: 70s rock legends Curved Air at Frazer Theatre. 7.30pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Stockyard Crossing - Lively & skilled musicians performing cracking rock and blues numbers.

Ripley

Music: Hope & Social live at Ripley Town Hall.

Grewelthorpe

Music: Broom Beezzums (An Andy Kershaw favourite) at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. Tickets from the village hall or wegottickets website

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Chris Walker’s Pedigree Jazz Band at the village hall. 7pm.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair, Town Hall, Market Place. Every Saturday, free admission, walk in lift, disabled friendly. Browse, buy and sell Tel 01937 582803.

Baldersby

Sale: St James Church Bumper Book Sale 10am-5pm. Free Entry. Also on Tomorrow, Sunday, September 9.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session with rock covers specialist Ben Marsden at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Bad Asteroids (3pm), Some Bloke Named Paul (6pm) and Broken Levee (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Ripon

Open Garden: National Garden Scheme Open Garden for Charity at Littlethorpe Manor, Littlethorpe Road, Littlethorpe HG4 3LG 1.30-5pm.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Harrogate

Film: Harrogate Film Society’s new season launch with Lean on Pete (15) + social at Soothill Hall, Ashville College. 7pm.

Quiz: Monday Night Pub quiz at The Knox pub, Knox Lane + raffle. All proceeds to Supporting Older People. 8pm.

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Club: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Garden tour with the Friends of Harlow Carr at 11am. Suggested £3 donation. Also Bath House Gallery – Wood & Paper Showcase is on until October 14. Normal garden admission.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Club: new term starts tonight for Harrogate Saltire Scottish Country Dance Club in St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, 7.45-10pm. Beginners always welcome. 01423 564718.

Knaresborough

Bingo: The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts Bingo on Wednesday evenings starting at 7pm. For further information contact Anita on 01423 865991.

FURTHER AHEAD

Ripon

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link and Ripon Walled Garden coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall on September 13 from 10am-noon.