Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, August 9 to Wednesday, August 15?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 9

Harrogate

Event: 25th International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival. Various venues including Royal Hall and Harrogate Theatre. Shows and events daily until August 27.

Theatre: Immersion Theatre presents The Importance of Being Earnest at RHS Harlow Carr. 7pm.

Exhibition: Posy Simmonds: Sketches & Drawings at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road. Until September.

Exhibition: Great Yorkshire Art exhibition including Atkinson Grimshaw, Tessa Burney and more at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road. Until September 16.

Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 10

Harrogate

Music: The Omega Era at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 9pm.

Music: Dr Bob & The Bluesbreakers at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Les Lomax & Re-Act playing at The Shepherds Dog, Otley Road, Harrogate.

Event: Red Hill Farm charity tea room. 10am-4pm. Off the A661 Wetherby to Harrogate Road HG3 1BS. Also accessible from the Harland Way cycle track. Also open Saturday and Sunday.

Knaresborough

Event: Feva - Festival of entertainment and visual arts. The festival runs until August 19.

Wetherby

Cinema: Swimming With Men - Fri, Sat & Tue: 7.30pm. Sun, Mon & Wed: 4.45pm. Thu (Senior Screen): 2pm. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Fri, Sat & Tue: 4.45pm. Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu: 7.30pm. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation - Fri-Wed: 2pm. Thu: 4.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Swimming With Men - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Matinee Wed: 2.30pm. Thomas: Big World! Big Adventure! - Matinee Sat-Sun: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 11

Harrogate

Event: Charity Soul all-dayer at Manhattan Club, Beech Grove, headlined by Soulutions. Three rooms, various DJs from across Yorkshire plus Soulful and Movin’ on a Groove DJs. Fundraiser for Professor Norman Maitland’s cancer research unit at York District Hospital. 5pm-2am. Tickets from Nigel Carter on 07957 465223.

Event: The Knox’s Beer Festival at The Knox, Knox Lane, Bilton woth 19 cask ales and more. Noon to midnight.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Carnivorous Plant Weekend. Displays and advice from the carnivorous plant experts 11am–4pm. Also on tomorrow, Sunday. Normal garden admission.

Coffee morning: in St John’s Church Hall, Bilton 10am-noon. Entrance £1 includes drink and biscuits. Proceeds are for Bilton and Woodfield Community Library.

Knaresborough

Music: Beats on the Beach with DJ Rory Hoy at urban beach at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, Bond End. 3-5pm.

Music: Covers duo Sounds Like Us at The Cross Keys. 8.30pm.

Boston Spa

Music: No jazz at the village hall.

Aldborough

Talk: Friends of Roman Aldborough talk by Sally Grainger on Roman food talk and tasting 2.30pm in Aldborough Village Hall. Visitors welcome. Visitors £5, FORA members free. Visit www.romanaldborough.co.uk

SUNDAY, AUGUST 12

Harrogate

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including The 1960 Four (3pm), Luke (Territory), 6.30pm, and Strangers in Paradise (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Event: To coincide with the 25th International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival, there will be a service at West Park Church, Harrogate at 10.30am featuring the music of Sir Arthur Sullivan and other Victorian composers and writers.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - August: Summer Music Sundays. Bring a picnic and enjoy an afternoon of live music in the garden every Sunday throughout August from 1–4pm. Normal garden admission.

Ripley

Event: Ripley Show in the grounds of Ripley castle.

knaresborough

Music: DJ Trev’s Bottom of the Bottle with Ben Marsden, Johnny Skinner, Ben Sowden and more at urban beach at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, Bond End. Noon-6pm.

Ripon

Music: Covers duo Two Well Worn at the One Eyed Rat. 5pm.

Boston Spa

Open gardens: East Wing, Newton Kyme Hall 11am-5pm. Adults £3.50 children free. Small owner designed contemporary garden. Views of medieval ruins of Kyme Castle, St Andrews Church and C18 Fairfax family home Newton Kyme Hall (not open).

MONDAY, AUGUST 13

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Knaresborough

Event: Summer Reading Challenge at Knaresborough Library with a Fabulous Lego and Duplo Session. All ages. Free.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 14

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 15

Harrogate

EVENT: Poems, Prose & Pints monthly open mic at North Bar, Cheltenham Parade + guest writer Matt Nicholson from Hull. 7.30pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Knaresborough

Theatre: Auditions for Knaresborough Players present historical drama Four Nights in Knaresborough at Frazer Theatre. 7.30pm. More info from Sarah Chisem at sacfhp@aol.com