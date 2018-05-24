Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

The Cherry Tones singing Motown Classics are at The South Lodge, Ripon on Sunday, May 27 at 9pm.
The Cherry Tones singing Motown Classics are at The South Lodge, Ripon on Sunday, May 27 at 9pm.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, May 24 to Wednesday, May 30?

THURSDAY, MAY 24

Harrogate

Theatre: Reform Theatre perform Two by Jim Cartwright at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until May 26.

Theatre: Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Celebration - The Wedding and The Funeral - at Harrogate Theatre. Until May 26.

Exhibition: Flaunt Every Kiss by David Rusbatch at RedHouse Originals, Cheltenham Mount. Until May 26.

Exhibition: Picturing Women - An Exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Music: Live music with Not The House Band at the Blues Bar.

MUSIC: Plug In jam night with Lobo Lex at Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Pateley Bridge

Theatre: Twice Upon A Time at Pateley Bridge Playhouse. Until May 26. 7.30pm.

Ripon

Exhibition: Ripon Cathedral - In The Frame including BBC Antique Roadshow’s Adam Schoon, independent valuer Mark Littler and artist Rob Pointon. 10am-5pm. Until June 3.

FRIDAY, MAY 25

Harrogate

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Spring/Summer exhibition at Harlow Oval. Until July 13.

Music: Nirvana Night at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: The Blueflies at the Blues Bar.

Music: Chequered Band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

Music: Voodoo Room – A Night of Hendrix and Cream at Frazer Theatre.

Music: Strut Ya Stuff funk/disco night at Six Poor Folk with DJ Mike Addison. 9pm to midnight. Weekly.

Event: Knaresborough Darts finals night at Park Place Social Club 7pm. Free entry. Anastasia Dobromyslova exhibition, trophy presentations and raffle.

Music: The Cherry Tones singing Motown classics at The Orange Grove 9pm.

Wetherby

Music: Covers duo Sounds Like Us at The Mews. 7pm.

Cinema: Show Dogs - Fri-Thu: 12.30pm. Solo: A Star Wars Story - Fri-Thu: 2.45pm, 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Avengers Infinity War - Fri-Thu (Not Sun): 7.30pm. Peter Rabbit - Sat-Sun: 2.30pm. Bombshell - Sun: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Bedale

Exhibition: Bedale Art Group Exhibition at Bedale Hall, DL8 1AA 9am-5pm. Original paintings for sale, plus cards and crafts. Raffle of original Paintings drawn each day.

SATURDAY, MAY 26

Harrogate

Festival: StrEat Food Festival at the Great Yorkshire Showground. Doors noon. Last entry 6pm. Until May 28.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Work in Progress - covers band 9pm.

Pateley Bridge

Music: Covers duo Sounds Like Us at The Royal Oak. 9pm.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell. Tel 01937 582803.

Event: The Spring Rat Club Show at Kirk Deaton Village Hall, LS22 4DS 11am. Entries by 10.30am. Free admission.

Ripon

Event: Friends of Roman Aldborough talk ‘Eagles and Wolves: Roman Soldiers in Peace and War‘ 2.30pm Aldborough Village Hall. Visitors £5, FORA members free. Visit www.romanaldborough.co.uk

Event: Hambleton Ale’s Third Annual Beer and Gin Open Day at its Melmerby brewery. Wide range of beers and speciality gins, Masham Sausages. Free brewery tours. Live music. 2pm-9pm.

Bedale

Exhibition: Bedale Art Group Exhibition at Bedale Hall, DL8 1AA 9am-5pm. Original paintings for sale, plus cards and crafts. Raffle of original Paintings drawn each day.

SUNDAY, MAY 27

Harrogate

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Bluephunk (3pm), Chris Martin (6pm) and Gerry Jablonski (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: The Squinting Cat 7.30pm. Free entry. Vibe-ology Quartet with John Settle (vibes) & Derrick Harris guitar. harrogatejazz.info

Ripon

Music: The Cherry Tones singing Motown classics at The South Lodge, Ripon 9pm.

MONDAY, MAY 28

Harrogate

Music: All day music and food event at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. Check with venue.

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

RIPON

EVENT: Summer Saluation Fete at Minskip Farm Shop including ‘hold a hen’. 10am-4pm.

TUESDAY, MAY 29

Harrogate

Theatre: We Are Bronte at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until May 30.

Theatre: Sarah & Duck’s Big Top Birthday at Harrogate Theatre. Until May 30.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 30

Harrogate

Event: Bubbles & Beauty with Hoopers at Sasso Restaurant, Princes Square. 7.30pm

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

FURTHER AHEAD

Ripon

Event: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall on Thursday, May 31 from 10am-noon.

Wetherby

Event: Peaky Blinders (The Red Dress) night at the Engine Shed Saturday, June 2. 7.30pm-midnight. Live music, dancing and lots more surprises. Tickets available at www.peakyevents.uk

Exhibition: Wetherby Art Group annual exhibition in Wetherby Town Hall on Saturday, June 9. 10am-4pm. Most of the work will be for sale and tea / coffee / home baking will be available.