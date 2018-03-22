Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, March 22 to Wednesday, March 28?

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

Harrogate

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Winter Show at Harlow Oval. Until April 13.

exhibition: Picturing Women - An Exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Bath House Gallery – Textiles showcase. Browse and buy beautiful pieces made by talented local textile artists. Normal garden admission. Until April 1.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all - performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-10.30pm.

Wetherby

Event: Mayor’s Tea Party 2-4.30pm at Wetherby District Social Club. Tickets £4 from Wetherby District Social Club or on the door.

Masham

Theatre: Masham Players riotous evening of fun and jolly japes ‘Daisy pulls it off’ also on Friday and Saturday, March 23-24 at Masham Town Hall 7.30pm. Tickets £8 and £7 (concessions over 60, under 16 and disabled) available from Masham Community Office, call 01765 680200.

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

Harrogate

Festival: Oatlands Fest at Oatlands Infant School from 7pm. Tickets £12.50, includes four drinks tokens, from the website www.oatlandsfest.org.uk.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross keys, Cheapside - The Chorus Crew - Sea Shanties 8pm.

Ripon

Event: An evening of short illustrated talks entitled ‘Quarrying for Wildlife’ part of ‘In at the start’ project run by High Batts Nature Reserve at 7.30pm at North Stainley Village Hall. Free admission and refreshments.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Peter Rabbit - Fri: 4.30pm. Sat-Sun: 2pm, 4.30pm. Mon-Tue: 4.30pm. Wed: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 4.30pm. I,Tonya - Fri: 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm. Thu: 7.30pm. Finding Your Feet - Sat-Mon: 7.30pm. Thu: 2pm. The Royal Opera House: Bernstein Centenary - Tue: 7.15pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Shape Of water - Fri-Thur: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

Harrogate

Concert: Harrogate Theatre Choir present the second edition of From Page To Stage 7.30pm at The Wesley Centre, Oxford Street. Tickets £10 (concessions £8, under 16s free) available from htcsecretary17@gmail.com.

CONCERT: Harrogate Male Voice Choir concert to fundraise for Starbeck Community Library at Starbeck Methodist Church, High Street 7.30pm. Tickets £8 at the door.

Festival: Oatlands Fest at Oatlands Infant School from 7pm. Tickets £12.50, includes four drinks tokens, from the website www.oatlandsfest.org.uk.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross keys, Cheapside - Motor City Blue - Blues and Rock covers 9pm.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair. Town Hall Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell. Call 01937 582803.

Ripon

Event: Ripon Rolling Tones at The Magdalens, a night of 60s and 70s music fundraising for St Michaels Hospice. Tickets from tel 07803 450591 or from The Magdalens.

Event: Property developer, Harron Homes ‘meet and greet’ event at their Bishops Glade development. The event is open to everyone for a chance to meet professional racing car driver, Max Coates.

Bardsey

Festival: Bardsey Beer Festival at Bardsey Village Hall from noon.

Fewston

Fewston Teas: Lunches, teas and full refreshments from 11am-4.30pm. All proceeds to Fewston Hall.

Concert: The Elysian Singers in concert at Fewston Church 7.30-10pm. Tickets from tel 01943 880794.

Thorner

Music: The Fox Inn, Thorner - Male/Female covers duo ‘Sounds Like Us’ 8pm.

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic at Hales Bar.

Talk: The Friends of Harrogate and District Museums lecture at The Old Swan Hotel 2.30pm ‘The Cistercians in Yorkshire’ speaker Robert Wright. Pay at the door.

Fewston

Fewston Teas: Lunches, teas and full refreshments from 11am-4.30pm. All proceeds to Fewston Hall.

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

Harrogate

Music: Hales Bar country music session (weekly) from 8pm.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

Harrogate

Open Day: Royal Hall open day between 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

Wetherby

Event: ‘Love from the cross’ a celebration of the Easter story at St James Church 1.45pm followed by light refreshments.

Knaresborough

Bingo: The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts Bingo on Wednesday evenings 7- 8.15pm. For further information contact Anita on 01423 865991.

Thorner

Muisc: Chris Difford & Boo Hewerdine at Thorner Victory Hall ‘Some Fantastic Place’ tour 8pm (Doors and bar 7pm). Tickets £15 www.thornervictoryhall.com/special-events/ or tel 07988 496567.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Event: Pinewoods Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 11am. Meet in car park 3, RHS Harlow Carr, Crag Lane. £2 entry (Free for Pinewoods Conservation Group members).

Music: Chorus Choir at Valley Gardens on April 15 11am-12.30pm in support of The Friends of Valley Gardens.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Easter holiday fun and the Lindt Gold Bunny hunt March 30 - April 16. Easter crafts and birds-of-prey demonstrations. Normal garden admission.

Ripon

Coffee morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall on Thursday, March 29 10am-noon.

Event: Newby Hall Easter Family Fun Days on Sunday, April 1 and Monday, April 2.

Whixley

Event: Whixley Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 1-4pm. Meet the Easter Bunny on the Green at Whixley Gate. Book your place by calling 07748 072795.