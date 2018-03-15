Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 21?

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

Harrogate

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Winter Show at Harlow Oval. Until April 13.

exhibition: Picturing Women - An Exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Concert: Music at The Manhattan features Mark Thompson. 7.30pm. Admission £6, free to new visitors. Free parking.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Bath House Gallery – Textiles showcase. Browse and buy beautiful pieces made by talented local textile artists. Normal garden admission. Until April 1.

Talk: The Children’s Society ‘What the Butler Saw’ by Michael Davidson-Paine. St James Church Centre 2.30pm. Tickets £10 includes afternoon tea. Tickets from 01937 586640.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all - performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-10.30pm.

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

Harrogate

Concert: Local rock and indie heroes BiLKO gig in the Parish Hall, St Wilfrid’s, Harrogate, 7pm. Tickets in advance from 01423 504629.

Event: Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama at Harrogate High School, Ainsty Road, starting at 6pm. Choirs weekend as well as brass, jazz and solo and duet singing. Visit www.hcfmsd.co.uk.

Event: Free demonstration of psychic surgery at Harrogate Football Club, 7pm.

Festival: Harrogate Round Table charity Beer and Music Festival at The Majestic Hotel, 7-11.30pm.

Knaresborough

Music: The Tree Fellas at The Old Royal Oak, 8.30pm.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Peter Rabbit - Weekdays: 4.30pm. Sat & Sun: 2pm, 4.30pm. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Thur: 7.30pm. Darkest Hour - Sun: 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm. Thur: 2pm (Senior Screen). The Royal Ballet presents: The Winter’s Tale (Encore) - Wed: 7.15pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Downsizing - Fri-Thur: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

Harrogate

Concert: Voices for the Rohingya - St Mark’s Church, Leeds Road 7.30pm. Tickets on the door or from 01423 564842.

Event: Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama at Harrogate High School, Ainsty Road from 9am. Choirs weekend as well as brass, jazz and solo and duet singing. Visit www.hcfmsd.co.uk.

cafe: Pop up café at Wesley Centre, Oxford Street by Burnbridge Preschool, 9.30am-4.30pm. Children’s corner with games, cake and toy stall.

Music: Les Lomax and his band Re-Act at The Claro Beagle.

Festival: Harrogate Round Table charity Beer and Music Festival at The Majestic Hotel, 2.30-11.30pm. Big screen - 6 Nations rugby.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross keys, Cheapside - Matt Thompson, solo covers 9pm.

Music: The Tree Fellas at The Castle Inn 8pm.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair. Town Hall Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell. Call 01937 582803.

Ripley

Fair: Antiques, Collectors, Vintage Fair Ripley Town Hall, 9.30am-4pm.

SUNDAY, MARCH 18

harrogate

Event: Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama at Harrogate High School, Ainsty Road starting from 9.30am. Choirs weekend as well as brass, jazz, solo and duet singing and the final concert in the Main Hall at 7.30pm. Visit www.hcfmsd.co.uk. Twitter at @HCFMSD.

Music: Acoustic at Hales Bar.

Ripley

Fair: Antiques, Collectors, Vintage Fair Ripley Town Hall, 9.30am-4pm.

MONDAY, MARCH 19

Harrogate

Film: Harrogate Film Society presents ‘Ghost Dog’ at Ashville College, Green Lane, 7.45pm, preceded by the final social of the season 7pm and the AGM. Members £5, guests £5 (students £3).

TUESDAY, MARCH 20

harrogate

Music: Empress On The Stray - Saxophonist Steve Devine with The Andy Cholerton Trio, 8.15pm. Free entry.

Club: The Harrogate and District Family History Society meeting 7.30pm St Paul’s United Reformed Church, Belford Road. Speaker Jackie Depelle - the home she inherited from her ancestors. £1 charge.

Music: Hales Bar country music session (weekly) from 8pm.

free day: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Spring Free Day. Visitors have the chance to enjoy the beautiful surroundings of RHS Garden Harlow Carr - for free!

Wetherby

Races: Wetherby Races - weeekday racing. First race 1.50pm.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

Harrogate

Bridge: An afternoon of Bridge at Parish Hall, St Wilfrid. Tables of four £60. Bookings: Margie Sutcliffe (01423 567883) or Pam Grant (01423 509971).

Knaresborough

Bingo: Friendship and Leisure Centre, Market Place - Bingo 7-8.15pm. Call Anita on 01423 865991.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Concert: Harrogate Theatre Choir present the second edition of From Page To Stage on Saturday, March 24, 7.30pm at The Wesley Centre, Oxford Street. Tickets £10 (concessions £8, under 16s free) available from htcsecretary17@gmail.com.

Masham

Theatre: Masham Players riotous evening of fun and jolly japes ‘Daisy pulls it off’ on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 22-24 at Masham Town Hall 7.30pm. Tickets £8 and £7 (concessions over 60, under 16 and disabled) available from Masham Community Office, call 01765 680200.

Ripon

Event: An evening of short illustrated talks entitled ‘Quarrying for Wildlife’ part of ‘In at the start’ project run by High Batts Nature Reserve on Friday, March 23 at 7.30pm at North Stainley Village Hall. Free admission and refreshments.

Wetherby

Event: Mayor’s Tea Party on Thursday, March 22, 2-4.30pm at Wetherby District Social Club. Tickets £4 from Wetherby District Social Club or on the door.

Bardsey

Festival: Bardsey Beer Festival at Bardsey Village Hall on Saturday, March 24 from noon.