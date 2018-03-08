Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, March 8 to Wednesday, March 14?

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

Harrogate

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Winter Show at Harlow Oval. Until April 13.

Exhibition: Picturing Women - An Exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Bath House Gallery – Textiles showcase. Browse and buy beautiful pieces made by talented local textile artists. Normal garden admission. Until April 1.

Ripon

Talk: High Batts Nature Reserve ‘India - The Golden Triangle and beyond’ at The Golden Lion, Allhallowgate at 7.30pm. Admission £2.

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

FRIDAY, MARCH 9

Harrogate

Event: Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama at Harrogate High School, Ainsty Road starting at 6pm. Solo singing, verse speaking, musical theatre. Visit www.hcfmsd.co.uk.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Finding Your Feet - Fri & Sat: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Sun: 4.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 7.30pm. Tue: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Wed: 7.30pm. Thu: 2pm (Senior Screen), 7.30pm. The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long - Sat & Sun: 2pm. Mamma Mia! Sing-A-Long - Sun: 7.30pm. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Mon & Wed: 4.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Event: 70s night at the Engine Shed. Visit www.engineshedwetherby.co.uk

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Coco - Fri, Sat, Mon-Thu: 7.30pm. Matinees Sat & Sun: 2.30pm. Sunday Special with guest Terry Abraham - Alan Hinkes (the first Briton to climb the world’s highest mountains) Sun: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Ripon

Talk: The Wakeman Lectures Spring Series 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate. Robin Kealy - ‘Operation Torch: Modern Tunisia and the Arab Spring’. Casual attendances £8 per visit. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk

Workshop: Code Club for 11-16 year olds - a fun and interactive workshop at Ripon Library, The Arcade 4.30-7pm. Book a place on 01609 536623.

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

Harrogate

Coffee Morning: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am.

Event: The Friends of Harrogate Library famous ‘pop-up café’ in Harrogate Library, Victoria Avenue 11am-3pm.

Event: Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama at Harrogate High School, Ainsty Road from 9am. Solo singing, verse speaking, musical theatre and why not come and see the exuberant Olde Tyme Music Hall at 6pm Saturday. Visit www.hcfmsd.co.uk.

Event: Amnesty International marking International Women’s Day at the Victoria Shopping Centre 10am-4pm.

Concert: Tewit Senior Youth Brass Band in Concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, High Street Starbeck at 7.30pm. Admission £8, children free (pay at the door). Visit: www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk

Exhibition: Winter Show - exhibition of contemporary Yorkshire artists’ paintings, drawings and ceramics 10.30am-4pm. Silson Contemporary Art Gallery, 17, Harlow Oval Harrogate. Visit www.silsoncontemporaryart.co.uk

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross keys, Cheapside - Padded Cell - Heavy Metal covers 9pm.

Ripon

Ghost Walk: Ripon Mysteries and Workhouse Horrors Ghost Walk 2.30-3.30pm. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair Town Hall Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell. Tel 01937 582803.

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic at Hales Bar.

Music: The Dave Challis Quartet at the Harrogate Arms, 11 Parliament Street 7.30pm. Free entry.

Event: Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama at Harrogate High School, Ainsty Road starting from 9.30am. Solo singing, verse speaking, musical theatre. Visit www.hcfmsd.co.uk. Twitter at @HCFMSD.

Event: Ashville College annual ‘Songs of Praise’ Sunday Service in its Soothill Hall auditorium from 6.30pm. Free entry, register at www.ashville.co.uk

Exhibition: Winter Show - exhibition of contemporary Yorkshire artists’ paintings, drawings and ceramics 10.30am-4pm. Silson Contemporary Art Gallery, 17, Harlow Oval Harrogate. Visit www.silsoncontemporaryart.co.uk

MONDAY, MARCH 12

Ripon

Concert: Cathedral Concert Society baroque music with the Herschel Trio in Ripon Cathedral at 7.30pm. Tickets available online www.riponconcerts.co.uk, or from the Little Ripon Bookshop, the Cathedral Shop, Harrogate Theatre. Tickets also available at the door.

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

Harrogate

Club: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Club: Nidderdale Hardy Planters 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Starbeck. Professor Alastair Fitter on ‘When will it flower? Climate change and phenology’. Members free, non-members £3

Music: Hales Bar country music session (weekly) from 8pm.

Music: Tribute to the music of saxophonist Stan Getz and trombonist Bob Brookmeyer at The Empress On The Stray 8.15pm. Free entry.

Open day: Royal Hall Open Day 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours 11am and 2.30pm.

Knaresborough

Club: Knaresborough Art Society. Cath Inglis will demonstrate a portrait painting in pastels. United Reformed Church Hall, Knaresborough 7pm. Visit www.knaresboroughartsociety.org or Tel 01423 863927.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Talk: The Children’s Society ‘What the Butler Saw’ by Michael Davidson-Paine, one time butler to the Queen. St James Church Centre on Thursday, March 15 at 2.30pm. Tickets £10 includes afternoon tea. Tickets from tel 01937 586640.

Concert:Local rock and indie heroes BiLKO gig in the Parish Hall, St Wilfrids, Harrogate on Friday, March 16 7pm. Tickets in advance from the parish office, call 01423 504629.

Concert: Voices for the Rohingya - St Marks Church, Leeds Road 7.30pm on Saturday, March 17. Tickets on the door or tel 01423 564842.