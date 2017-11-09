Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, November 9 to Wednesday, November 15?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Harrogate

music: All of Nothing musical (Small Facex/Mod) at Harrogate Theatre. Until November 11.

Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Event: Clairaudioyant Steve Holbrook at the Cairn Hotel. 7pm. Tickets from 01823 666292.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Karaoke at Hales bar.

Tai chi: Tai Chi Qigong class at St Robert’s Centre. 2-3.15pm. To enrol contact Lin Tippet on 07956 250040. Weekly.

Ripon

Event: Book signing with Gervase Phinn at the Little Ripon Bookshop 11.30am-1pm.

Event: Ripon Community Link coffee morning at Ripon Town Hall from 10am-noon.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Murder On The Orient Express 7.30pm. Showing daily until Monday, November 13. Matinee on Monday 2.30pm.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

harrogate

Music: Album Launch Party by local Americana band Steamtown at Starling Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street. 7pm.

Music: The Fabs (Beatles/Cavern bands tribute) at Monteys Rock Cafe, The Ginnel. 7.30pm.

Music: Blind Dead McJones at the Blues Bar.

Music: Blues, jazz and pop from Becky Bowe & band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: The Big Charity Quiz for Saint Michael’s Hospice at The Knox, Bilton Lane.

Boston Spa

Event: Tom Foolery gin week begins. All money raised to Martin House.

Ripon

Event: Local heritage fair at Ripon Library between 11am-2pm. Free to attend. Contact Claire Thompson on 01609 534543 for more information.

Event: The Wakeman Lectures Autumn Series 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate. Dr Fred Stevenson - ‘Recent developments in Astronomy’. www.wakemanlectures.co.uk

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema, Thirsk - Bladerunner 2049. 7.30pm also showing nightly November 12 to November 16.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Harrogate

Exhibition: New Tony Brummell Smith exhibition, The Gallery, Granby Road. 2-6pm daily, Until November 26.

Event: Coffee Morning for Bloodwise Harrogate & District Fundraising Group at St John’s Chuch, Bilton.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am supporting veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress.

Concert: Harrogate Theatre Choir in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, High Street, Starbeck 7.30pm. £8, children free (pay at the door) www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk

Knaresborough

Event: Book signing with Gervase Phinn at Castlegate Books, Market Place. 11.30am-1pm.

Film: Film at the Frazer Theatre with Despicable 3 + Star Wars: The Force Awakens. 1.30pm & 6.30pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - 9Bar rock covers. 9pm.

Darley

Event: Darley Memorial Hall 70th Anniversary Week including Launch of new heritage book + exhibition. 11.30am.

Ripley

Music: The John Verity Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Ripon

Music: Acclaimed acoustic blues & Americana from Red Dirt Skinners at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. 7.30pm. Tickets from wegottickets.com

Boston Spa

Music: No Jazz in the Spa at the village hall.

Wetherby

Fair: Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free Admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Event: Children’s Society coffee morning at Wetherby Town Hall from 9am.

Thirsk

Event: Thirsk film charity event at Ritz Cinema showing Run Forever (Doors open 7pm).

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Harrogate

Music: Bluephunk (3pm) and Howlin’ Mat (9pm) at the Blues Bar.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: United in Music featuring Tewit Youth Band, The Harrogate Band and more at the Royal Hall. 7pm.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Ripon

Concert: Cathedral Concert Society with Pelleas Ensemble at Ripon Cathedral.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Music: Hales bar - country music session (weekly) from 8pm hosted by Ade & Rob.

Event: ‘Harrogate’s inns and hotels’ talk by Malcolm Neesam at the Granby Care Home, Granby Road 7.30pm. £7 or £5 for members of Harrogate Civic Society.

Knaresborough

Event: Knaresborough Art Society, oil painting demonstration by artist David Starley at United Reformed Church Hall 7-9pm. Visitors welcome £5 knaresboroughartsociety.org.uk

Darley

Event: Afternoon tea for senior citizens at Darley Memorial Hall 2.30–4.30pm to celebrate 70th anniversary of the hall.

Boston Spa

Quiz: Win’a’gin quiz night at Tom Foolery, High Street 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Harrogate

Event: Bubbles & Baubles event at Sasso restaurant, Princes Square. 6pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Darley

Event: Indoor bowls for all, Darley Memorial Hall, 2-9pm hosted by Darley Indoor Bowls Club.