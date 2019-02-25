Turn nature super sleuth at Beningbrough Hall

Youngsters can turn nature super sleuths this half term.

Families can tiptoe through Beningbrough’s gardens looking and listening for signs of life on the new trail, create their own sounds of winter with a storyteller and join the art workshop to get creative with sound.

Open every day except Monday, young visitors can take on the role of nature detective with Beningbrough’s latest trail; explore the winter gardens on the hunt for clues that wildlife is all around us.

Look to see what can be found hiding in the trees and bushes and listen what can ybe heard.

A Beningbrough spokesman said: “Sound and creativity will come together for the ever popular Artrageous! workshop which runs Tuesday 26 February and Friday 1 March upstairs in the hayloft.”

All the activities are free and it’s free entry to National Trust members and under-fives, otherwise normal admission charges apply.

Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens is open to Sunday 3 March 2019 (closed Monday).

Built in 1716, Beningbrough Hall is a grand red brick mansion just north of York.

Today, the grand rooms of the hall are home to the National Portrait Gallery’s collection of 18th century portraits and changing exhibitions in the Saloon Galleries.

The hall sits in 38- acres of parkland and the garden boasts labyrinth paths, grand borders, hidden woods and a working walled kitchen garden.

Award winning Landscape Architect Andy Sturgeon is currently working with the Trust long term to develop parts of the garden; the Pergola is the latest space to open.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/beningbrough