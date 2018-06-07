Tractor on over to Newby Hall

Families can enjoy a feast of vintage tractors and engines at Newby Hall this weekend.

Tractor Fest, from 10am-5pm, will celebrate 100 years of John Deere tractors and expects more than 10,000 visitors over the two days.

A range of fun family activities will run throughout the weekend including opportunities for children to drive mini tractors, face painting, colouring, interactive exhibits, working machinery, trade stands, crafts and street food all available making Tractor Fest the perfect family day out.

The first day will end in the popular spectacle of the March of the Tractors which will once again start at Newby Hall, following a route into Ripon centre and end in the market square (Saturday 9 June only from 5.30-7pm).

The Ripon Hornblower will blow his historic horn to send the tractors back to Newby Hall at 7pm.

Yorkshire Vintage Association Kevin Watson said: “Tractor Fest is the biggest show of its kind.

“It’s earned a great reputation as a fantastic day out for enthusiasts and families alike.”

Tickets are £13 adults and £10 children (under 4’s go free) on the day or £12.25 adults and seniors, £9.25 children if bought in advance.