Top Harrogate deli launches ready meals

Weetons Food Hall in Harrogate has launched its own range of premium ready meals.

The newly-developed Chef to Go range is said to use exceptional locally sourced ingredients, all made in house by the popular deli-restaurant's team of skilled chefs.

Building on the success of their in-store ready meals, Weetons has invested in a new state of the art production facility near Harrogate, to allow them to offer the premium range for wholesale to farm shops, delis and independent food stores.

Weetons Business Development Manager Richard Ropner said: “Our ready meals are increasingly popular with our customers who want easy, convenient meal solutions that are both nutritious and locally sourced. We are keen to extend our reach across the region and are developing both local and national distribution networks.”

Using ingredients from Weetons renowned food hall as well as meat sourced from within 15 miles of Harrogate, the Chef to Go range currently boasts eight main dishes and eight side dishes with puddings to follow shortly.

Mains include classics such as Lasagne and Cottage Pie, as well as new favourites such as Chicken & Bacon Pie and Chickpea & Vegetable Tagine.

Executive chef Kevin Ingram said: “We ensure that all of the Chef to Go meals are freshly made using the very best locally sourced, natural and seasonal ingredients. Our team of skilled chefs works hard to innovate and inspire, developing new dishes to complement the old favourites.”

One of Weetons’ first wholesale customers was Campbell’s of Leyburn, which has recently won Yorkshire Life Independent Retailer of the Year 2017.

Owner Richard Walker praised Weetons.

He said: “We have recently started to stock the Weetons Chef to Go range and are extremely pleased with the results. Not only are our customers delighted but we have seen a significant sales uplift in ready meals.”

