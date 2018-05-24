Today: New bar in Harrogate opens

Today is the day a new dog-friendly bar is to open in Harrogate in a prime location after a £1.1m refurbishment.

Called the Potting Shed, will emphasise food and fun as much as drink when it opens in a VIP launch today in Harrogate's historic Royal Baths, which was formerly occupied by.Revolution.

And, as befits, leafy Harrogate, the bar/restaurant will boast a strong garden theme.

Part of a small chain of bars in North and West Yorkshire, regulars at the other Potting Sheds in Northallerton, Beverley, Bingley and Guiseley will already know what to expect when this new bar opens to the public for the first time today, Thursday, May 24:

A cosy row of colourful wooden sheds for customers complete with private bench seating and beautiful hanging baskets.

Bespoke cocktails. Fizz and wine. A wide range of tasy comfort food. Craft beers.

Located at unit 3 at the Royal Baths on Montpellier Road formerly occupied by Rift & Co and Revolution Vodka bar, the Potting Shed's director, Jade Renner, said: "We take a lot of care finding all our sites and this landmark Harrogate building fits perfectly with our brand.

"Our bars are different, they're fun. They welcome families and are dog-friendly."