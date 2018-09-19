This Yorkshire pub has been named Britain's best restaurant outside London

A Michelin-starred gastropub on the edge of the North York Moors has been named the best British restaurant outside London.

It's the latest in a line of accolades for The Black Swan at Oldstead, which travel review site TripAdvisor claimed was the best restaurant in the world based on user ratings in 2017.

It joined Yorkshire rival The Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley, in the National Restaurant Awards' top 100 eateries, as chosen by top chefs, in June.

The Black Swan in Oldstead near Helmsley.

Black Swan head chef Tommy Banks on what it's really like to run a Michelin-starred restaurant

Now it has won the Best Restaurant title for entries outside of the capital at the annual Food and Travel Magazine Awards. Head chef Tommy Banks was also shortlisted in the Chef of the Year category.

The Black Swan's owners have recently opened a second venture in York called Roots.

In an announcement on their Facebook page, they said:-

"We only went and won!! Brilliant night last night at the Food and Travel Magazine Awards and an incredible night for Black Swan at Oldstead. We won Best Restaurant outside of London and then Best Restaurant overall. So proud of the whole team. In a year when we have opened a second restaurant the Black Swan continues to go from strength to strength! Well done everyone and thank you for voting for us."