Yorkshire Vet guest at market

The Yorkshire Vet, Julian Norton will attend 10am–noon, signing copies of his book, “A Yorkshire Vet: The Next Chapter” which, follows Julian’s veterinary stories through his work as a vet in North Yorkshire.

Jackie Crozier, Curator and Director of Little Bird, said: “It is another great reason to attend on Sunday, to have a chance to meet Julian in person and buy a signed copy of his book.”

There will be 80 traders attending which is one of our largest events and organisers say this is a great opportunity to meet traders and see their products.

“Pateley Bridge is such a unique venue as we have so much space to accommodate all our wonderful traders and try new layouts and activities.

“I’m looking forward to our new Food Village and Garden Gin Party, which will give people a chance to enjoy our trader’s fantastic food and drink and hopefully the sun will be shinning.”

The artisan markets are specially curated to give visitors an extensive array of stalls, selling high quality, hand made goods and local produce that are not available to buy in the shops.

Little Bird is always looking to support new businesses starting out as well as our regular traders who are continually building their customers and products.

Some of the 80 traders attending this weekend include: Truly Artisan, The Yorkshire Beeswax Candle Company, Rosie Flo’s, Gazelle Crafts, and Little Lovers Ceramics,

Becca Melville from the Bird Watchers Daughter will be there on Sunday. Becca creates greeting cards, which are inspired by adventures in nature and the cosiness of coming home.

She said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the markets I’ve attended so far, it’s always so lovely to meet customers and other stallholders.

“I’m really looking forward to Pateley Bridge as I’ve always had a soft spot for the area, so I think it’ll be a great day.”