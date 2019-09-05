Women on Tap event at cool Harrogate bar

Harrogate’s pioneering beer festival Women on Tap is holding a special event next week with live music, chat and, of course, live music.

To take place at The Disappearing Chin bar on Beulah Street next Tuesday at 7pm, this enlightening evening will involve tasting of six beers, cleverly paired with six cheeses for a new kind of flavour experience in one of Harrogate’s coolest new bars.

There will also be a live set supplied by talented Yorkshire-based musician Loz Campbell.

Since being founded in 2016 by Rachel Auty and Andrew Cameron, Harrogate-based Women On Tap has gone from strength to strength.

Starting as an annual festival in Harrogate in 2017, it was set up to showcase the very best in the region’s beer and hospitality alongside brilliant women doing great work in beer, food, and the arts.

It has now expanded into regular events throughout the year.

Recent research has revealed that at just 17% the UK has the lowest percentage of female beer drinkers in the world, and that the damage done by years of marketing beer to men, the positioning of pubs as masculine spaces, resulting inherent sexism, and other misconceptions around image and health are all causes.

Despite the significant evolution of the beer industry in recent years, there’s been very little change in the attitudes of women drinkers over the last decade.

Through a programme of events and projects Women On Tap aims to positively tackle inequality, debunk myths and stigmas surrounding beer, and empower others to challenge, think differently and actively seek social change – for a better beer industry, a better society, and a better world.

With only a limited number of tickets available, advance booking for the Beer & Cheese event at The Disappearing Chin on Tuesday, September 10 is advised via www.womenontap.co.uk

