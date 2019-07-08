Wetherby Lions Duck Race

Wetherby will be going quackers this weekend for a community event which has proved a roaring success.

The Lions Club Duck Race will cast off on the River Wharfe on Sunday July 14 when up to 2,000 yellow plastic ducks will take to the water.

Town Mayor Coun Galan Moss and Townsperson of the Year Alan Drinkall, will start the ducks at 11am, as part of the Wetherby Food Festival entertainment at the Ings.

There will be three prizes to be won of £200, £100 and £50 with all the proceeds going to local Wetherby area charities and local organisations.

“Bring all the family down to see the spectacular as all the ducks take to the water and race to the winning line - then go to the Wetherby Food Festival for lunch.” said a Lions spokesman.

Lion members will be selling duck tickets on Thursday in the Market Place, and on the Friday and Saturday at the Food Festival.