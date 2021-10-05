Wetherby bonfire to go ahead this year

Fireworks are set to go off in Wetherby this Bonfire Night. Picture Gerard Binks

Leeds City Council recently announced that it would not be staging its public fireworks displays because of Covid restrictions.

But organisers for the popular Wetherby event said they would be holding it on Saturday November 6.

Co-organiser Claire Stubbs said: “Wetherby Town Council approached Simon Donkin and myself earlier this year to ask if we would help them organise this year’s Community Bonfire on the Ings.

“We were delighted to oblige as both felt it was important to bring our community back together again.”

She added: “We have been very fortunate to be allowed to go ahead with our event this year as all the LCC events have been cancelled.

“LCC have risk assessed our event and given their full permission.

“We both feel we are going to be very busy this year.

“We would also like to thank our main sponsor Wetherby Business Association and to all our other sponsors and supporters.”

As a major community event, four primary schools in Wetherby have been invited to each make a Guy which will be displayed in the Library Window from Monday November 1 until Saturday November 6.

They will be judged by the Town Mayor on Saturday evening and the winning school will receive a certificate and a trophy.

Music will be performed by Denverellis and food will be on sale from a variety of traders on the night.

Gates will open at 5.30pm and the bonfire will be lit at 7pm, with fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 which admit one adult and two children under 16.