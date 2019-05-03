Tractor Fest to celebrate Fordson

Tickets are on sale for what is billed as the largest outdoor Tractor Festival in the UK which will take place at Newby Hall on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June.

This year’s show commemorates the outbreak of World War II with a 1940s theme with displays of vintage tractors from the era, including the Fordson N tractor – ‘the tractor that won the war’ – and period lighting sets.

The annual two-day festival attracts more than 12,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibits.

Tractor Fest will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Fordson N tractor with a display of 90 Fordsons – one for each year of manufacture.

Produced by Henry Ford & Son, the Fordson’s reliability and affordability made it possible for many farmers to own a tractor for the first time as it was cheaper to maintain than horses.

Tractor Fest celebrates all things tractor, showcasing both vintage and modern marques, cars, lorries, stationary engines, crawlers and motorcycles.

The first day ends with a parade of more than 100 tractors from Newby Hall to Ripon. Tickets: https://shop.myonlinebooking.co.uk/newbyhall/buy.aspx?tid=5