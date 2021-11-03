Tockwith Show bonfire returns after two years

Picture Gerard Binks

Last year’s event was cancelled because of the pandemic, and the previous year the Tockwith show field at Cattal Moor Lane was flooded.

But now the final touches are being put to this week’s event after Harrogate Council officers gave their approval to safety plans for the evening, which is expected to attract around 1,000 people.

The Bonfire and Fireworks night is one of the main fundraising events for Tockwith and District Agricultural Show but President Michelle Lee says this year it’s more about the community than the money.

“So many people have had such a tough time during the past couple of years that we just felt it would be good to have an event where people can come along and have some fun in a safe environment.

“Obviously Covid has been very much in our minds in planning the event and we are grateful for the guidance we have received from the Council.

“We are now convinced that we can provide a safe event, and hopefully when the bonfire is lit it will be something of a beacon of hope for the future.”