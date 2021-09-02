Thorp Perrow to hold first Canicross

More than 100 Canicross enthusiasts have already signed up for this free event which will take runners on a 5kms route along a mix of tracks through woodland and across grassland and all amid stunning scenery.

Sir Henry Ropner, owner of Thorp Perrow, said: “We are delighted to be holding our first Canicross which is quickly becoming popular and proving to be a fun and effective way for both dog and owner to bond and get fit.

“There is also a separate fun run and dog walk and they are all free to enter.”

Thorp Perrow Arboretum. Picture by Gerard Binks.

Partnering with Thorp Perrow is a leading pet food manufacturer Inspired Pet Nutrition which is based near Thirsk and the company behind the popular Harringtons and Wagg pet food brands.

Earlier this year IPN announced it was linking up with Thorp Perrow as part of its programme to plant one million trees nationwide, including a tree for every employee in Thorpe Perrow’s renowned arboretum.

Hannah Page of IPN said: “This is a further positive example of our close relationship with Thorp Perrow and Canicross is the perfect family friendly event.

“It is suitable for dogs of all sizes and a great opportunity to get out in the glorious North Yorkshire countryside.”

The Canicross event starts at 9am, the Fun Run at 9.15am and the Dog Walk at 9.30am.

The events are being run in association with North Yorkshire Canicross and Thirsk & Aiskew Runners.

All events must be pre-booked – please visit www.thorpperrow.com and click on Book Now.