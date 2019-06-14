Ten things to do in and around Harrogate

Looking for something to do? Take a look at this guide to what’s on in the Harrogate area.

2. Harrogate Symphony Orchestra present A Very Britigh Proms, Royal Hall, Saturday June 22. Renowned musician and GP Richard Fletcher (violin) will join the orchestra to perform Vaughan-Williams’ The Lark Ascending and Laura Jackson, who is also no stranger to the HSO, will do the honours for Rule Britannia and Jerusalem and will also perform Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s Memory as part of a programme that celebrates the best of British classical music from the last 120 years or so.

Alan Titchmarsh.

3. Ripon St Cecilia Orchestra, Holy Trinity, Ripon, Saturday June 22, 7.30pm. A wonderful programme to delight, with strings, percussion, harp will be performed at Holy Trinity. Mobray String Quartet will be the soloists. Music is by composers Elgar, Bartok, Debussy, Shchedrin. Tickets £22 (concessions available, under 18s free) from Little Ripon Bookshop, Westgate, Henry Roberts Books, The Arcade.

4. Harrogate Dramatic Society present Glorious, Harrogate Theatre Studio, Tuesday June 25-Saturday June 29. Stuart Kellett directs the Outrageously funny play by Peter Quilter, about American socialite and soprano, famously dubbed ‘world’s worst opera singer’ Florence Foster Jenkins. Tickets from Harrogate Theatre Box Office 01423 502116.

5. Gardening legend Alan Titchmarsh, opens RHS Garden Harlow Carr Flower Show, Harrogate, Friday June 21, 10.30am. The RHS Ambassador and Vice-President, who celebrated his 70th birthday on May 2, will give a talk about his life in horticulture and put the final touches to a floral cake to open the show which marks 70 years of the garden. The popular three-day show, now in its fourth year, will run from 21-23 June and offers a chance to browse plants and trade stalls at the famous gardens.

6. Open Gardens, Mickley, near Ripon, Sunday June 23, 11am-5pm. Visitors are invited to enjoy more than 20 stunning gardens of different sizes and styles, from small cottage gardens bursting with colourful borders to large, beautifully landscaped affairs complete with streams, ponds and pathways. Coffees, lunches and afternoon teas will be served in the Village Hall and there will be a range of stalls selling bric-a-brac, second-hand books and tools, plants and ice-creams. Costs £5 per adult, with children free. All money raised will be donated to the village church, St John’s, and this year’s chosen charity, Grewelthorpe School Fund.

7. Marton cum Grafton open gardens, Sunday June 23, 11am-5pm. This fun-packed day offers a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of the hidden and private gardens of this charming village. They come in all shapes and sizes and the village’s elevated position allows for spectacular views over to the Yorkshire Dales (west) and White Horse (east). A highlight for 2019 is a display of vintage and super cars. £6 per adult (Children Free).

8. Harrogate 1940s Day, valley Gardens, Harrogate, Sunday June 23. The 1940s day will feature stalls selling vintage clothes, hats and uniforms. As well as wartime military vehicles there will be representatives from the Royal Air Force, the Army and vintage cars.

9. Royal Hall Open Day, Harrogate, Friday June 21, 11am or 2pm. Visitors are welcome to see Harrogate’s glittering palace of gold during guided tours.

10. Deer watch, Fountains Abbey, Ripon, Saturday June 22, 2-4pm. Spot the difference between the Red, Sika and Fallow deer with knowledgable wildlife volunteers during this guided walk. Meet at the Visitor Centre.