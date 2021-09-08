Super SaTADay fun in store

Little Bird are getting set for a weekend of outdoor artisan markets in Tadcaster and Wetherby this weekend.

The group is working with TEMPT, Tadcaster Town Council, Tadcaster & Rural CIC and The Barn as part of the Super SaTADay! event in Tadcaster.

There will have over 50 stalls in the Kirkgate/Westgate area, also be Yorkmix FM Roadshow, Street Performers, Live Bands, a Youth Café & Skatepark at The Barn and lots more. The family fun day and will run from 10am-5pm.