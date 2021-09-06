Snake Davis to play for In Bloom

Boroughbridge’s ‘In Bloom’ group, Brighter Boroughbridge and District. We use the money to buy plants and artwork to make the town look attractive.

Famous saxophonist Snake Davis and his four-piece band will be playing at Coronation Hall in Boroughbridge on Saturday October 9.

The band will be playing classic tracks with sax solos, in the fundraising concert organised by the town’s In Bloom group Brighter Boroughbridge and District.

Snake is hugely popular and has a widespread following.