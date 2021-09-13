Ripon Choral to perform Verdi

Ripon Choral Society will remember those lost during the pandemic when it performs Verdi’s Requiem in November.

Like many, the 140-strong choir has been unable to rehearse face-to-face since March 2020 and had to hold sessions via Zoom during the lockdown months.

But with Covid rules now relaxed, the Choral Society is now back in weekly rehearsals and keen to mark the unprecedented times.

“In choosing music for our return to rehearsals, I was conscious of the great loss of life, nationally, across the world, and from within our own membership,” says Musical Director John Dunford.

“Having said that, I simply cannot wait to get back to the routine of regular rehearsals with concert performances not far away and I am looking forward to seeing one of the great choirs of Yorkshire back into its routine of making music.”

The Verdi Requiem is regarded as a monumental, moving and theatrical work and few choral works capture the imagination like it.

The choir would welcome anyone interested in joining to come along to a Wednesday evening rehearsal (7.30pm-9pm at Sharow Church) and join in for a term to get the fullest sense of the learning process and of concert performance.

Mr Dunford explained: “I am convinced there are a lot of people who think this is not for them and I am even more convinced they would love what we do if they gave us and themselves a chance to experience it.

“This requires time and is not instant, particularly if you have not done this sort of singing before, but it can all be learnt.”

The Verdi Requiem concert takes place on Saturday 13 November at 7.30pm in Ripon Cathedral, with conductor John Dunford and soloists Samantha Hay (soprano), Anna Burford (mezzo-soprano), Gareth Daffyd Morris (tenor) and D’Arcy Bleiker (bass), accompanied by Orchestra D’Amici.