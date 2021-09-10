Race under starters’ orders

Bishop Monkton primary will stage its fourth Beck Busters children’s 2k fun run and adults 10k races on Sunday September 19, starting at 10 and 11am, respectively.

Race spokesman Nina Swainston said: “After lockdown most local running events have been cancelled so we are thrilled that we are able to now go ahead and we would like to make it the best we can.

“The race attracts many locals and local running clubs and also all runners get to run through the beck in the village as part of the run at the end of the race.

“All proceeds are going back to Bishop Monkton School with the hope that we will finally raise enough funds for an all weather track on the school field so that the children can enjoy sports in all weathers.”

Nina added that they currently have a few runners entered but need more.

“Beck Busters is a real asset to our village and the community and the scenery on the run is fabulous.”

Help is also needed to help with the event.

“If you could help at all, we would be most greatful as it would help our cause immensely,” added Nina.

The race is timed and there are goodie bags at the end for all runners.

Refreshments will be available to buy.

There is also a prize giving ceremony and a raffle. Spectators are also welcomed.