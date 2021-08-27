New single from North Yorkshire's The Doubtful Bottle

New single - North Yorkshire’s melodic indie band The Doubtful Bottle.

Available to download or stream from all major stores, the new track Satellite has been hailed as sounding like “the early factory days of the Buzzcocks, Howard Devito and Vinni Reilly crashing headlong into the seminal works of Brandon Flowers.”

Lead singerJohn Gillies said: “It’s is our first single for an age. We are so excited to launch it to the world!

“We also played our first gig in July since March 2020, It’s so great to be back in action again.”

The Doubtful Bottle’s debut single Can’t Climb Any Higher was followed by the next single Eye which was released on CD and digital formats.

In early 2019 the band toured Italy and in between shows spent time working on songs in the Levellers’ Brighton Metway studio.

Renowned for their timeless guitar chords, catchy hooklines, this Bedale and Masham-based guitar band may have changed since being formed in 2017 from the embers of previous band The Conspirators but the core of lead guitarist/vocalist John Gillies and lead singer Genevieve Gillies is still at the heart of everything this classy five-piece band turns its hands to.