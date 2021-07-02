New Harrogate Record Fair is launched this weekend

Vinyl paradise - The Harrogate Record Fair will be held in Wesley Centre.

The Harrogate Record Fair will be held in Wesley Centre on Oxford Street this Saturday, July 3 from 10am to 4pm with free entry.

It’s the work of Five Rise Records from Bingley in West Yorkshire who are also behind the popular Brudenell Record Fair at The Brudenell Social Club in Leeds, plus other events in Bingley, Huddersfield, Doncaster and Salford

John-Paul Craven, co-owner of Five Rise Records, said “I’m looking forward to putting on an event in the vibrant town centre that is Harrogate, and promise a vinyl record collectors will not want to miss”

To book a stall, contact [email protected] or telephone 07854 148773.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.