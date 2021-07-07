Modern circus keeps traditions

From July 14-18 a new concept in modern circus which owes much to the early days of this unique form of family entertainment, will be delivered to audiences.

“Yes, the Circus Montini props, the costumes, the amazing lighting and the incredible sound are totally 2020 but the quality of performance and the general atmosphere in the state-of-the-art Big Top brings back those days when the circus was a ‘must visit’ for all levels of British society,” said a spokesman.

“Most of today’s circuses – large and small – restrict their tours to cities and major towns, a far cry from those first touring shows which were also taken to village greens and the recreation grounds of the small towns off the beaten track.

“Circus Montini is following in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.

“No need to drive miles and endure the road works and fuel costs of motoring – Circus Montini is coming to you.”

They added: “What can you expect to see while sitting in your comfortable seats? The best of circus!

“It will be a blend of the traditional gymnastics which wowed audiences all those years ago, the comedy that made them laugh and the thrills that made them blink in utter disbelief.

“Audiences will also see the incredible athleticism of acrobats and aerialists who not only amaze with their skills but risk their lives daily.

“And they will see production and choreography that would grace any major theatre stage in London’s West End.