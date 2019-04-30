Lycra challenge for Lions Beer Festival event

Wetherby’s own Jersey boys and girls are aiming to be chart toppers when May’s Beer Festival comes to town.

The Wetherby Lions-backed event is adopting a cycling theme, with the area set to feature the Tour de Yorkshire among several other bike extravaganzas.

Now there’s a competition to find the jazziest cycling jerseys in the town.

The thirsty brigade in attendance at the town’s Beer Festival on May 24 and 25 are urged to go along to the event at St James’ Church Rooms, Church Street, in their best cycling tops, with great prizes on offer.

“Thanks to Wetherby Bike Shack’s Dean Buckle, the wearer of the most striking Lycra jersey will be awarded a £150 voucher, with a £100 voucher going to the winner of the junior category,” said a Lions spokesman.

“These will be traded in-store at the well-known Horsefair outlet.”

They added: “All of the hand-picked great beers on offer at the Festival feature from breweries along the Stage Two route of the Tour de Yorkshire.”

The Stage Two route was recently undertaken by biking Lion Nigel Keenlyside, who cycled from Barnsley to Bedale via Wetherby while taking in all the breweries en route.

The Blarney Boys will provide the entertainment at the Beer Festival on Friday May 24, between 6-10pm. Family day is between 12-5pm on Saturday May 25 with lots of children’s activities as well as a Jazz band and award winning vocalists.

All proceeds go to the Lions’ chosen charity, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“Make sure you come along for a tipple-top visit.”