Little Bird artisan market sets stall

Little Bird will be setting up their monthly market in partnership with TEMPT on The Cobbles in Tadcaster on Friday.

“Stalls will be offering a wide range of goods and traders are always eager for customers to come and visit them, discover their new products, and have a chat,” said a spokesman for Little Bird.

As well as the stalls, there will be street food vendors and live entertainment.