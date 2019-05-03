Heading out to Ripon Market Square tonight? Here's a full breakdown of what's on when

After a bumper day of celebrations to welcome the Tour de Yorkshire, the city's now gearing up to continue the party atmosphere into the evening....

Here's a rundown of the live music and entertainment that's being provided by Ripon City Council in the Market Square tonight:

- The Little Bird artisan market with more than 50 stalls is open on the Square until 10pm tonight.

- Westlife tribute act - 7pm until 8.45pm.

- Presentation of a new horn to the city - 8.45pm.

- 9pm - Special hornblower ceremony with all four hornblowers, where a new horn donated by the Mayor of Ripon will be blown for the first time.

- 9.15pm - Spice Girls tribute act.

- 10.45pm - Fireworks finale to round off the day of celebrations.