An open meeting has been organised for Ripon residents to have their say on what sort of events Ripon City Council organises to celebrate the arrival of the UCI Road World Cycling Championships in September.

The city council is organising three days of entertainment, and councillors would like to consult with businesses, voluntary organisations and members of the public about the kind of events that they would like to see staged.

The meeting will be held at Ripon Town Hall on June 19 at 6pm.