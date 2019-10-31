Harrogate art gallery to host premiere of British music legend's new work

An international soprano singer is to premiere a remarkable new piece of music by arts legend Gavin Bryars inside a Harrogate gallery where a self portrait by the groundbreaking British composer is currently hanging.

Saturday afternoon will see Peyee Chen sing Gavin Bryars’ Lauda 48 – a self portrait composed by Gavin to celebrate 108 Fine Art’s current exhibition Selfies, a series of especially commissioned self portraits.



It will be the first time that the work has been performed publically.

The current exhibition, which runs until November 2 at 108 gallery on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate, features self portraits by the likes of Michael Sandle, Julian Opie, Peter Sedgley and Edwyn Collins.



Peyee, who has performed at Berliner Philhrmonie, BBC Proms and the Aldeburgh Festival, will also sing other works composed by Gavin Bryars this Saturday afternoon at 108.

Starting at 4pm, the performance will last approximately 30 minutes.

Peyee is a keen exponent of vocal improvisation and performance art, and most recently performed in Martin Creeds’s exhibition at Hauser & Wirth, London, where she sang music by Martin for 30 minutes every hour for eight hours, three days a week for six weeks.



Bryars is best known for his pioneering minimalist classical piece The Sinking of the Titanic which first appeared on Brian Eno’s Obscure Records label in 1975.



Another Bryars’ recording from the time Jesus’ Blood Never Failed Me Yet has been cited as one of the 20th century’s great musical works

Tickets for this Saturday’s event are strictly limited to 50.

To reserve a complimentary ticket, please contact the gallery.

