The Get To Know Your Own Heart Festival will take place on October 16 and 17 with events in Tadcaster.

A council spokesman said: “Organised by Selby District Council’s visitor economy and culture team, this Festival is a chance for us to showcase the varied and quality offer that is available across the whole of our district, with a number of discounted entries, special offers, behind the scenes, one time only experiences and activities taking place over the weekend.

“There will also be a live programme of family entertainment taking place at various times over the weekend, across the district.”

Circus Skills Workshop with Professor Fiddlesticks and live music will take place in Tadcaster on Saturday October 16.

And on Sunday October 17 magic, juggling and balloonology with just JOSH will take place at The Old Girl’s School in Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Live entertainment with Hyde Family Jam will also be staged in Sherburn-in-Elmet.