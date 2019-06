A free festival for children and young adults with disabilities, called This Is Me, will be held at Ripon Rugby Club this Sunday (June 23), starting at 12pm.

Organised by the Nidderdale Children’s Resource Centre, there will be a music stage, a silent disco, charity stalls, a pop-up autism-friendly barber shop, and a sensory space. DJ Rory Hoy will be doing a set at 4.15pm. The festival closes at 6pm.