Free bus service on way to Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

From August 19 to September 22, local residents and visitors to Ripon will be able to get to Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal by bus for free from Ripon Bus Station.

It’s all thanks to the National Trust and their new partnership with VAMOOZ, which already provides two school buses for Ripon students.

There are five journeys a day, giving plenty of opportunity to see one of the most well-loved local days out.

Here’s a peek at the timetable:

Ripon Bus Station Stand 2, 1000 – 1100 – 1200 – 1400 – 1500; Fountains Visitor Centre arr 1020 – 1120 – 1220 – 1420 – 1520.

Fountains Visitor Centre dep 1030 – 1130 – 1230 – 1430 – 1530 – 1610; Ripon Bus Station 1050 – 1150 – 1250 – 1450 – 1550 – 1630

Roy Phillips, Operations Manager at Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this service for the people of Ripon and the many thousands of visitors coming to the city.”

The service, which is free, is being trialled over five weeks and an extended service could be offered in 2020.

People visiting Ripon are being encouraged to get there by bus too, before jumping on the free bus to Fountains Abbey.