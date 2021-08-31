Festival returns with outdoor feel

After a year out because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 43rd festival will offer a programme of talented performing artists.

“We are excited to be hosting this year’s Festival outdoors in the heart of Wetherby on the Church Street Field,” said Festival Director Robert Haskins.

“We’re asking people to bring chairs and blankets, to sit on the lawn and take time to relax. There is a licensed bar at most events.”

Two first-class touring theatre companies, local professional dancers, rising musicians and more are promised in the programme which caters for everyone over three days.

“There is Opera with Chips, with the ensemble Aspects of Opera who sang at the 2019 Festival, backby popular demand,” added Robert.

“Fish and Chips will be eaten in the interval on the grass this year.”

On Saturday morning, there is a Dance performance with children from the locality joining with professional dancers under the leadership of Improplay’s Katy Hewison.

In the afternoon, Bad Apple Theatre are staging a Children’s Theatre production ‘Tales from the Great Wood’.

Felt Art all the way from Kazakhstan is on show throughout the day along with a stand which examines the challenges of Climate Change.

“On Sunday afternoon, there is an experimentally new addition to our programme in the form of a local ‘Showcase’ where local singers and musicians display their finest work,” added Robert.

“In the early evening we round off with a piece written by Leeds Playhouse playwright, Stuart Fortey, and performed by two extremely professional actors, Julian Finnigan and Dominic Goodwin: ‘Holmes and Watson: the Farewell Tour’. It has been commissioned by the Festival but to be shown all round North Yorkshire and beyond this autumn.