Entertainer to star at beer fest

One of the Leeds area’s most popular children’s entertainers has confirmed her attendance at this year’s Wetherby Beer Festival.

Sandra will be bringing her Big Events for Little People show to the popular Lions charity event at St James’s Church Centre in Wetherby from 2pm on Saturday May 25.

Included in her two-hour routine will be pirates and princesses, superheroes, toddlers time and disco, all performed in a magical atmosphere with maximum interaction. And it is entirely free of charge.

“We are really thrilled that Sandra and her team have offered their services in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and would urge parents to bring along their children to be enthralled, while they relax and enjoy all the other attractions at the event,” said Wetherby Lion, Glynis Frith.

The ninth Wetherby Beer Festival takes place on May 24 (6-10pm) and May 25 (12-8pm) at St James’s Church Rooms in Wetherby to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

As well as a full programme of entertainment, the festival will host some of Yorkshire’s best craft beers, flavoured gins, wine and prosecco as well as an exciting menu of hot foods.

With a pervading cycling theme at the Festival, the ales have all been hand-picked from the various breweries along the route of Stage Two of the Tour de Yorkshire, recently cycled by Lion Nigel Keenlyside before the Tour.

So visitors will be able to sample such delights as Barnsley-based Acorn Brewery’s yellow jersey-coloured On Ya Bike; Ainsty of York’s Dark Mild; Bingley Brewery’s Bingley Bitter; Bridgehouse of Eccup’s Aired Ale; Hambletons of Ripon’s Stallion Amber; Nomadic of Leeds’ Pale Ale; Pennine of Bedale’s South2North; Revolutions of Castleford’s Tour de Cas; Roosters of Bilton’s Capability Brown and Wetherby Brewco’s Wetherby Classic.

Advance tickets online.