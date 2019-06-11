Discover pixies and fairies

Visitors to Studfold Fairy and Pixie Adventure Trail in Upper Nidderdale can explore 20 magical fair houses until August.

The structures, placed across the trail, each have their own story or poem.

Children are invited to either dress up in their own fairy wings and pixie hats or borrow some from Studfold.

Exploration and play mixes with learning as children explore the rural landscape of Upper Nidderdale and discover its secrets.

The trail features areas of wide open space for young sprites to burn off energy and a variety of play locations, as well as wildlife observation points, where young minds can learn to watch quietly.

The picnic area and adventure playground has beautiful views across the Valley, and John Deer play tractors.

New additions for 2019 include the gateway to the magical wood. Visitors can find the Studfold Fairies and the two hidden Villages of Two Stone Wishes. New gocarts are available.

There is also the Teasure Swap Box where young visitors can take along something to pop in and add some magic to someone else’s adventure.

Refreshments are also available in the new Nidderdale Way Cafe.