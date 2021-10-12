Dance group to hold open event

Members of the Medusa Gothic Morris dancers are encouraging people to join them.

The group is restarting following Coronavirus by inviting people to attend an open evening on Thursday October 21 at 7.45pm.

“We would welcome anyone interested in joining our small team,” said a spokesman for the group.

“So, if you like wearing black, enjoy dancing and would like to know more, please ring Sally on 01423 868753 or find the Medusa Gothic Morris page on Facebook. “No previous experience is necessary.”