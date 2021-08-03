Countdown on to Kilnsey show

Organisers Upper Wharfedale Agricultural Society unanimously gave the thumbs up to the staging of the annual Yorkshire Dales showpiece at their latest committee meeting late July, when local farmer Robert Lambert, of Mile House, Conistone-with-Kilnsey, was officially installed as show president, taking over from Skipton’s Dr Peter Whitehead.

Show stalwart Mr Lambert – he was first elected to the committee in 1968, becoming vice-chairman in 1998, then serving as chairman from 2003-2018 – paid tribute to fellow committee members for pulling out all the stops to ensure that this year’s highlight should and must go on, and in a bigger and better format, with the health and safety of all concerned of prime importance.

A host of Covid-safe measures include the creation of more space on the showground for those attending, incorporating a one-way system, an additional show arena for various classes to provide more space for exhibitors, restrictions on the number of people allowed in marquees, additional sanitising facilities, security and stewarding.

For the first time discounted e-tickets have gone on sale online, until August 17. Afterwards tickets will be available online at full price with any remaining to be sold on the gate.

“Under our in-depth Covid-safe policy, it’s first come, first served as far as tickets are concerned,” said show chairman Chris Windle.

“We urge those planning to attend to take full advantage of this new online facility as soon as possible to avoid potential disappointment.”

Over 90 silver cups and trophies up for grabs in the keynote sheep and cattle classes, which offer £17,000 in prize money and will see supreme champions crowned in both. Horses are again to the fore in the ever-popular equine classes to be staged in the central eventing arena.

All the usual produce, horticulture, handicrafts, photography and associated classes will again be on the agenda, including a children’s section, along with dry stone walling, and sheep dog trials.