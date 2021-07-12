Community Festival to unite groups

Rowena Lloyd From Knaresborough School Of Speech And Drama who will be attending the Community Festival.

The Mayor of Knaresborough Coun Christine Willoughby is inviting people to join in the fun of the Community Festival on Saturday July 24 at the grounds of Knaresborough House, 10am-4pm.

The free event will showcase 25 clubs, societies and sports and social groups from the town, including Chain Lane Hub and School of Speech and Drama.

Christine Willoughby, Mayor of Knaresborough, said: “This will be a great day out for families and residents and will showcase the amazing clubs, societies and community organisations’ around our town.”

Musical performances will be provided by the Knaresborough Silver Band, Tewit Youth Band Juniors and Knot Another Choir.

And Knaresborough Lions will be running the beer and prosecco tent.

Ella Fielding of Knaresborough Connectors added: “With free activities and entertainment for families, taster sessions, free gifts and even exotic animals, it is guaranteed to be a fun day out for the whole family.”

“We also have some mouth-watering food options from ice cream to street food. Come and enjoy the fun.”

Knaresborough Connectors is a Community Support Organisation which connects residents to community groups to improve their health and wellbeing.

During Covid-19 they set up a network of residents who supported their neighbours with shopping, picking up prescriptions and other tasks.