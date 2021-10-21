Christmas Experience returns

For the first time ever Mrs Claus will join her husband to sprinkle more magic than ever before across the region for a very special sixth anniversary of the sell-out Christmas Experience.

From November 27 2021 to January 2, the country house and grounds near Wetherby, will welcome visitors.

“It’s been a record-breaking start to the festivities, with more than 15,000 tickets for the Christmas Experience at Lotherton sold in just seven days,” said a spokesman.

“While Mr and Mrs Claus are dusting off their suits and boots, ready for an immersive family experience that visitors will never forget, Santa’s diary is filling up fast with families across Yorkshire looking to make this the most magical Christmas yet.

“Mrs Claus will take up residence in Lotherton’s kitchens where she will be decorating gingerbread and sprinkling some extra magic over the House’s festivities.

“She’ll also be supervising those cheeky elves as they bring back Christmas crafts in the Stables where children - and creatively minded grown-ups - will be able to decorate a Christmas Eve plate or make Christmas decorations.”

Returning to the joy and magic of a traditional Christmas, visitors will enjoy a new and exciting festive woodland walk through the grounds.