Bramham 10k to aid cancer research work

Organisers say entries are still open for people to sign up to this unique event of 5 and 10ks in the picturesque surroundings of Bramham Park.

Kathryn Leverett, Fundraising Manager for Cancer Research UK in Yorkshire, said: “The local support we are receiving for this event is wonderful.

“We are delighted this year that Personal Trainer Lee Murphy from Wetherby, owner of LMHQ is supporting the event with a warm up and taking part himself in the 10k.

“We also want to thank local marketing and communications company Meteoric for sponsoring part of the event enabling Cancer Research UK to raise as many vital funds as possible.

“All funds raised from the Bramham Park Fun Run go towards Cancer Research UK’s work here in Yorkshire and every penny helps to fund world class research.”

With last year’s event sadly postponed due to the pandemic, the volunteer group hope this year will be even bigger and better than ever.

The two routes that are offered - 5k and 10k circuits - are designed for fun runners/walkers and are open to adults and unaccompanied children from the age of 12 years.

Each participant will receive a medal and a fundraising pack, and the event is marshalled and supported by volunteers from Tadcaster Harriers.

Lee Murphy added: “I’m really excited to be part of the Bramham Park Fun Run and help participants warm up.

“Cancer unfortunately affects almost everyone and it is really important that we do events such as this to keep raising money.”