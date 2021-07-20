Artist showcase online and on trail

The 2021 showcase of local artistic talent will keep last year’s successful online format, launching on August 1, as well as a physical trail (August 20-30).

Chairman of the volunteer committee Ann Kent said: “The committee decided that this year’s trail theme would be left to the individual artists.

“Each has their own story and experiences to draw upon, especially after these difficult times.

“Fortunately, art - in it’s many forms brings lots of joy to many.”

The volunteer committee is preparing for the trail and leaflets are being distributed.

Ann explained: “It is up to individual artists to make their own decision as to whether to open studios, gallery spaces and workshops.

“Like wise our visitors will also be able to make their decision dependant upon the current restrictions.”

The NiddArt Trail is a showcase of art and creative work by local artists, crafts people and makers of Nidderdale and surrounding areas.

It is open to all, featuring a wide range of established and amateur artists, crafts people, clubs and groups, sharing their work with art lovers and potential customers.

Details of artists, makers and venues choosing to open between August 20-30 will be available as an interactive guide on this website.