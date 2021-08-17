Art marks travel life of Dr Lynn Cook

Flashback to 2018 and the then Nidd Art Trail chairman Lynn Cook, left, Charles Mellor, and Ann Kent.

Dr Lynn Cook died in 2019 and now her work - a retrospective collection called Journeys - is on show at No 6 Studios as part of the annual art event.

Niddart Trail chairman Ann Kent said: “Lynn was a founder member of the the Nidderdale Festival and subsequently chaired the Niddart Trail volunteer organising committee meetings before she tragically died in 2019.

“She had a unique abstract style of interpretation.

“This exhibition includes inspirational sketchbooks, ideas and paintings from her travels both here and the wider world including Iceland and European countries.”

Beside her paintings there will be examples of her sketch books depicting memories of her travels, out of which grew her unique abstract landscape paintings.

The exhibition is at No 6 Studio, King Street Workshops in Pateley Bridge over the Bank Holiday weekend August 27-30, 10.30-5pm each day.

NumberSix Studio Gallery is a regular venue in Pateley Bridge for Quality art exhibitions.

It is among several other art workshops giving visitors the opportunity to explore other art mediums, most of which have the opportunity to buy items.

This year’s event is keeping last year’s popular online format, run because of covid-19, in addition to the open studios.

“The format has proved successful and individual exhibitors make their own decision whether they are comfortable to open their premises to visitors,“ said Ann.

The 2021 dates are throughout August online and August 20-30 for open studios. This year the organisers decided to leave the theme to the individual artist.

“There is some interesting work in various mediums in oil paint, photography, water colours, ceramics, glass, embroidery, woodturning and much more,“ added Ann.

“The styles are as varied be it naturalistic or abstract.”

Online is open all of August and actual venues from August 20-30.