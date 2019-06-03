Appeal for Ripon residents to take part in new spectacular exhibition

A spectacular cycling exhibition is being curated in Ripon, as the city gears up to celebrate the arrival of the UCI Road World Cycling Championships in style.

The 'On yer Bike' photographic exhibition will be launched at Ripon Cathedral on June 28, and is being curated by the city-wide community partnership, Ripon Together.

The Cathedral is appealing for residents to submit their photos of Yorkshire landscapes and ones which capture Yorkshire's 'newfound obsession with cycling.' It will be free to exhibit, and free to go and see.

A spokesperson for the exhibition said: "With the success of the Tour de Yorkshire and the imminent arrival of the UCI World Road Cycling Championships this September, the world’s gaze is firmly focused on God’s own county - Yorkshire. To celebrate the county’s landscapes and famous cycling obsession, we are inviting contributors to a brand new photographic exhibition to be held in Ripon Cathedral, On yer bike, Yorkshire.

"The exhibition is being curated by Ripon Together with the aim of showcasing different views of our area and or the county’s obsession with cycling.

Guidelines:

Each contributor can submit three images to the panel for approval with a brief description of where the image was taken. Images can be submitted one at a time.

Images need to be provided mounted or framed. Minimum size of contribution is 12×8″ and maximum size is roughly 24×16″ (or thereabouts).

If you wish to display a print digitally, this can be indicated on the submissions form. The exhibition will have use of a 50″ screen with a rolling display in the Cathedral

How images will be chosen

The Cathedral only has limited exhibition space. A panel will decide which images are exhibited, headed by the Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson.

Preference will be given to any images connected to cycling (anywhere) and to images of places or activities within cycling distance of Ripon.

Timeline:

The exhibition runs from June 28 to July 19.

Submission deadline: June 12.

Contributors will be informed if their images have been accepted into the exhibition by June 14.

Prints need to be delivered to the cathedral on June 26-27.

Sales:

Exhibitors are welcome to sell prints through the Cathedral Gift Shop at 20% commission

The submission form asks for a description of your image – this will be used to create the image’s caption when exhibited.

Website for submissions:

https://www.riponcathedral.org.uk/photo-submissions/​